Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Innospec were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Innospec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Innospec by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Innospec by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in Innospec in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Innospec during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $100.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 1.34. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.48 and a 12-month high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $339.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.20 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.92%.

In other Innospec news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 7,988 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total value of $812,379.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,910,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 1,161 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $118,410.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,613.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,725. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

