Comerica Bank Has $2.51 Million Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Shares of KRG stock opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.57, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 40.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KRG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.