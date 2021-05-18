Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Albany International were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Albany International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,602,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,898,000 after buying an additional 219,694 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Albany International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 541,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Albany International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,441,000 after purchasing an additional 18,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 405,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,743,000 after purchasing an additional 61,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Albany International news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $82,640.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382. Corporate insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

NYSE AIN opened at $85.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $46.31 and a 52-week high of $92.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

