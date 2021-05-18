Comerica Bank Purchases 3,604 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Renewable Energy Group worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 631,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,696,000 after purchasing an additional 359,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,169,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 142,397 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on REGI. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $63.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.17 and a 200 day moving average of $72.54. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

