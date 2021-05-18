Comerica Bank Sells 5,724 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,724 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Livent worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Livent by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Livent in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Livent in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Livent in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -191.00, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

