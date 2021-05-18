Commerce Bank Has $20.86 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,321 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $20,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $145.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $148.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.14. The stock has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.