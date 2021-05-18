Commerce Bank Increases Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3,427.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 653,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634,780 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $34,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,701,000 after acquiring an additional 854,976 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PulteGroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,250,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,566,000 after acquiring an additional 31,686 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,843,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,680,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PulteGroup by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,815,000 after acquiring an additional 254,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PHM. Wolfe Research began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.77.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

