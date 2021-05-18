Commerce Bank Sells 191,132 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,132 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $28,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The firm has a market cap of $235.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.87.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

