Commerce Bank Sells 2,482 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $17,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,829,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY opened at $195.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.81 and its 200 day moving average is $179.77. The stock has a market cap of $187.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.