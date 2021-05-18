Commerce Bank Sells 3,791 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 225,334 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $24,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $560,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $348,665,000 after purchasing an additional 863,282 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $80,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $110.98 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.06 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $130.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.07.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

