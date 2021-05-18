Commerce Bank Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,451,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 155,606 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $88,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 86,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its position in Pfizer by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 11,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $1,475,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 88,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 19,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $223.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.11 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.74.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

