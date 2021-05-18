Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises approximately 0.4% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Duke Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 153,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 79,401 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 49,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 32,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $102.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.59. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

