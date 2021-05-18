Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Commerzbank from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerzbank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Commerzbank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of CRZBY stock opened at $7.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.81. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 10.95.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

