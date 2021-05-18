Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 30,241 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,241 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $11,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DSI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 24,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 17,026 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $55.66 and a 52 week high of $81.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.79.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.