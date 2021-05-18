Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $10,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in V.F. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VFC opened at $86.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -666.54, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Cowen raised their target price on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

