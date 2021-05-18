Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $10.60 Million Stock Position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF worth $10,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLLV. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of FLLV stock opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.76. Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $46.90.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.