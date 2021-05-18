Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,660 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 77,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPC opened at $61.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

