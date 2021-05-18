Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 8,186 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 263,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,186 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $12,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% during the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.8% during the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.