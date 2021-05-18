Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Acquires Shares of 2,104 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 229,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after acquiring an additional 127,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,955,000 after acquiring an additional 91,783 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $109.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.37. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.28 and a 12 month high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

