Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 90 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 930 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $383.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $369.34 and its 200 day moving average is $362.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

