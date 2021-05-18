Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGDDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

MGDDY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.23. 77,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,150. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.17. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $31.21.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.