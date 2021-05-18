Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Compass Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $712.00.

CMPGY stock opened at $21.83 on Monday. Compass Group has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 90.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.82.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

