Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS CMPGY remained flat at $$21.83 during trading on Tuesday. 307,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,325. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average is $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Compass Group has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $23.19.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

