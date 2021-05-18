Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Director Amy Yoder Sells 1,250 Shares

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:CMP opened at $71.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.55. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $71.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.09.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 225.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

