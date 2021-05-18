Compass Point Boosts Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Price Target to $33.00

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) had its price target upped by Compass Point from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NEWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.33.

NEWT stock opened at $31.82 on Monday. Newtek Business Services has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.96 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,322,000 after buying an additional 57,557 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 78.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 97,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 42,950 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 93,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 13,034 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, Avenir Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the first quarter worth about $1,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

