Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

CGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Compugen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

NASDAQ:CGEN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,911,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,181. Compugen has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $561.73 million, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 2.52.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 383,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 259,083 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 20,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,632,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 446,332 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 13,678 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,219,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 85,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

