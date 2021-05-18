Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 3,048 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $9,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,216,000 after purchasing an additional 168,684 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,486,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,950,000 after acquiring an additional 191,349 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,386,000 after acquiring an additional 135,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 20.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $158.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.74, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.61. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $166.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

