Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 7,888 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.18% of Novanta worth $8,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $500,758.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,569,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $1,013,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,831 shares in the company, valued at $16,332,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,276 shares of company stock worth $3,034,077. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Novanta stock opened at $135.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.77 and its 200 day moving average is $128.02. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.94 and a 1-year high of $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

