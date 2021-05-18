Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 7,171 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $11,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $37,222.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,385. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,096 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $95.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.57 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.32.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

