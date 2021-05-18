Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $16.37 Million Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 584,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $16,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,469,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,670 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 973.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 667,354 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,308,000.

Shares of SUM opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

SUM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

