Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,384,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in Broadcom by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Broadcom by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $439.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.63 billion, a PE ratio of 69.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $464.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.00 and a 12 month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,240,028. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

