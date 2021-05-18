Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stock Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in RPM International were worth $10,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in RPM International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RPM International by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. RPM International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

In other RPM International news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $170,943.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,399.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $96.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average of $88.99. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.34 and a fifty-two week high of $99.30.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

