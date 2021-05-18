Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 38,798 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,798 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.48% of FTI Consulting worth $23,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

FCN opened at $142.32 on Tuesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $147.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.05.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. As a group, analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FCN shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

