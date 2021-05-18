ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 407.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

NYSE COP opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.54. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of -51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

