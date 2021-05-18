Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.68. 223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,230. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.19 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $16.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

In related news, Director Richard Finlay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $30,162.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 302,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,410.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,971 shares of company stock valued at $64,571. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

