Contrasting Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) & The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF)

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) and The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gladstone Capital and The Korea Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A The Korea Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of The Korea Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.5% of The Korea Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. The Korea Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Gladstone Capital pays out 96.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gladstone Capital and The Korea Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital $47.96 million 7.56 -$1.87 million $0.81 13.30 The Korea Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Korea Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Capital and The Korea Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital -3.68% 10.83% 5.71% The Korea Fund N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Korea Fund has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats The Korea Fund on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants. It operates as a business development company. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States. It invests in companies engaged in the business services, light and specialty manufacturing, niche industrial products and services, specialty consumer products and services, energy services, transportation and logistics, healthcare and education services, specialty chemicals, media and communications and aerospace and defense. The fund seeks to invest between $7 million and $30 million in companies that have between $20 million and $150 million in sales and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to acquire minority stakes. It seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisitions by other industry participants or financial buyers, initial public offerings of common stock, or other capital market transactions.

About The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as price-to-earnings ratios, dividend yields, and earnings-per-share growth to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index. It uses 'Grassroots Research' to make its investments. The Korea Fund, Inc. was formed on August 29, 1984 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.