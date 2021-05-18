Contrasting TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) & Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Swisscom shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Swisscom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Swisscom and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swisscom $11.53 billion 2.53 $1.68 billion $3.25 17.30 TALKTALK TELECO/ADR $1.99 billion 0.78 $194.52 million $0.34 20.00

Swisscom has higher revenue and earnings than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR. Swisscom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Swisscom has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Swisscom and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swisscom 14.80% 19.06% 6.77% TALKTALK TELECO/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Swisscom and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swisscom 4 3 0 0 1.43 TALKTALK TELECO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Swisscom pays an annual dividend of $2.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. TALKTALK TELECO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Swisscom pays out 63.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TALKTALK TELECO/ADR pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Swisscom beats TALKTALK TELECO/ADR on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises. The company also provides cloud, outsourcing, workplace, mobile phone, networking, business process optimization, SAP, and security and authentication solutions, as well as a range of services to the banking industry; Internet of Things solutions; digitization services to the healthcare sector; IT systems for health insurance companies; fixed-line and mobile networks by other telecommunication service providers; and roaming to foreign operators whose customers use its mobile networks, as well as broadband services and regulated products. In addition, it plans, operates, and maintains network infrastructure and IT systems; provides support functions to finance, human resource, and strategy, as well as management of real estate and vehicle fleet; and offers broadband and mobile services, such as telephony and broadband services, as well as ICT solutions for residential, business, and wholesale customers. Further, the company provides IT and network services; online and telephone directories; and cross-platform retail media and security communication services, as well as builds and maintains wired and wireless networks. Swisscom AG was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Bern, Switzerland.

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

