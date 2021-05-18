Copperwynd Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,350,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 771,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $92,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 25,266 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,453,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Cowen upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.54. 27,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,170,319. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $208.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $48,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,367,790.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,797 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

