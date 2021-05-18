Copperwynd Financial LLC Buys 186 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.05. 20,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,195. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.87. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEG. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.94.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Insiders sold a total of 10,574 shares of company stock valued at $669,648 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

