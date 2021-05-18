Copperwynd Financial LLC Grows Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $59,840.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,244.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $201,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,862 shares in the company, valued at $528,483.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,187 shares of company stock worth $7,578,858 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $72.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,218. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley raised Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.54.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

