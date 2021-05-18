Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $923,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 91.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,276 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Mizuho raised their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.02. 374,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,930,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.44. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $87.18.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

