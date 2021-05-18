Copperwynd Financial LLC Purchases 9,300 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1,267.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,034 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 3.0% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 107.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $4,090,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 14.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 216.4% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,028,747.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,153 shares of company stock worth $79,086,769 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Tesla stock traded up $6.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $582.85. 378,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,426,938. The company’s fifty day moving average is $680.38 and its 200-day moving average is $674.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $561.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,158.29, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

