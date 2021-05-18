Copperwynd Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises about 0.7% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 1,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in ASML by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASML. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.80.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $6.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $641.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,634. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $641.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $538.02. The company has a market capitalization of $269.37 billion, a PE ratio of 71.73, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $675.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

