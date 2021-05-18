Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 171 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Copperwynd Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,718,927 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMP stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.87. 1,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.05 and a 1 year high of $269.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.67 and a 200-day moving average of $213.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.89.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

