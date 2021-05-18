Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Decreases Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD reduced its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,078 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,473 shares during the quarter. KBR makes up approximately 5.5% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned approximately 0.25% of KBR worth $13,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth about $206,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KBR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $42.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -169.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. KBR’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KBR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.92.

In related news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,906. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $380,388 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.