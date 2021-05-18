Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Invesco Solar ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $7,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,963,000 after buying an additional 227,693 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 338,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after buying an additional 49,306 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 282,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,020,000 after buying an additional 142,126 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 143,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after buying an additional 24,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $71.32 on Tuesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $31.85 and a 12-month high of $125.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.54.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.