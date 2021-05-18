Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Invests $2.74 Million in SPAC and New Issue ETF (NYSEARCA:SPCX)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of SPAC and New Issue ETF (NYSEARCA:SPCX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 96,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,000.

SPAC and New Issue ETF stock opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. SPAC and New Issue ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $32.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.67.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPAC and New Issue ETF (NYSEARCA:SPCX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPAC and New Issue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAC and New Issue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.