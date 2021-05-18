Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Makes New Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of VFH opened at $93.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $52.84 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.12.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

