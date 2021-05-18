Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Takes Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $142.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.85 and a 200-day moving average of $126.11. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $147.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

