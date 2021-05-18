CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CCAP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of CORESTATE Capital and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of CORESTATE Capital and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CORESTATE Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €23.80 ($28.00).

ETR:CCAP opened at €11.63 ($13.68) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $298.50 million and a PE ratio of -3.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of €13.16 and a 200 day moving average of €14.26. CORESTATE Capital has a 1-year low of €10.43 ($12.27) and a 1-year high of €24.24 ($28.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

CORESTATE Capital Company Profile

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

